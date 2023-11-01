Dagestani Muftiate employees fired after their words about Palestine

1 Nov. 19:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Muftiate employees were fired after speaking out about the events in the Middle East. The organization emphasized that the statements they made are unacceptable for its employees.

In Dagestan, two muftiate employees lost their jobs. The organization explained the situation.

The employees were fired after saying that the Muslim world considers the latest events in Palestine to be jihad.

"Magomed Saaduev and Zainulla Ataev were dismissed from the Muftiate of Dagestan,”

– Muftiate of the Republic of Dagestan informs.

The organization emphasized that its employees have no right to make such statements.