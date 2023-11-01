New prison built in Georgia

1 Nov. 20:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

A new penitentiary institution will open in Georgia early this month. It is located in the Ozurgeti municipality and is designed for 700 prisoners.

A new prison will open in Georgia in the next few days, the head of the country's Ministry of Justice informed.

"In a few days we will open a new penitentiary facility in Laituri, which is designed for 700 prisoners. This facility meets all modern high-level standards,”

– Rati Bregadze infomed.

According to her, the construction of another new prison has already begun in the city of Rustavi.

“This will be a so-called small-type institution, which is considered one of the last levels of penitentiary institutions in the modern world, since it is more efficient and easier to manage. The rights of prisoners are also more protected in such facilities,”

– the minister said.

According to her, the prison will be built in 2024.