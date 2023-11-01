Miller, Bayraktar discuss gas hub in Türkiye

1 Nov. 20:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The meeting between the head of Gazprom and the Turkish Minister of Energy took place in St. Petersburg. The parties, among other issues, discussed the gas hub.

The agenda of the conversation between Alexey Miller and Alparslan Bayraktar, which took place on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Gas Forum, included issues related to cooperation in the supply of Russian gas.

"Special attention was paid to the prospects for the implementation of the international gas hub project in Türkiye,”

– Gazprom reports.