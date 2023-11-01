Teenagers from Dagestan spent stolen money on charity

1 Nov. 21:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Teenagers Ali and Daoud stole a donation box from a store. They spent the funds on sportswear and charity. Both were detained by police.

Two teenagers from Dagestan stole money from a donation box in a store. Eventually, the police detained both teenagers.

Young men Ali and Daoud went into the store and pulled out a box that had been installed by a charity foundation. There were 5,000 rubles in the box.

Having divided the catch equally, the guys decided to spend the money. One bought sportswear at the market, and the second decided to donate money to charity - he distributed money to children on the street.

The teenagers were detained by police. The boys repented for what they had done and promised to return all the stolen funds.