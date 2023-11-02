Two charged with robbing cryptocurrency exchange office in Tbilisi

2 Nov. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Prosecutor's Office of Georgia filed charges against two individuals arrested in connection with robbery of a cryptocurrency exchange office in Tbilisi.

The body said its investigation had found the alleged offenders on Monday threatened individuals at the office with firearms and taken $810,300, 110 euro and 6,500 lari ($2,403) from both the office and its customers.

It also said the ongoing investigation was seeking to identify and arrest other individuals involved in the offence.

The crime is punishable by eight to 12 years in prison.