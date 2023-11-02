Turkish Airlines says technical issue fixed, operations resuming

2 Nov. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

A technical glitch that cancelled all flights departing from Turkey's biggest city of Istanbul on Wednesday is now fixed and operations are returning gradually to normal, Turkey's flag-carrier Turkish Airlines spokesperson Yahya Ustun said.

He denied speculation on social media that the issue had been caused by a cyber attack.

"There is no cyber attack situation," Ustun said.

Due to work to restore normal operations, the airline canceled all flights departing from Istanbul between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. local time (16:00GMT-19:00GMT) on Wednesday.

The national flag carrier announced that ticketing and reservations had been interrupted due to maintenance work to address the issue.

It said it would compensate for all expenses related to accommodation, refunds and any other costs incurred due to canceled flights.