2 Nov. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit Turkey this week, a Turkish diplomatic source said yesterday.

According to the source, Blinken will be in the Turkish capital of Ankara on November 5.

Later, the Department of State said that Blinken will visit Israel, Jordan, Japan, South Korea and India on November 2-10.