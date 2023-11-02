Erdoğan to arrive in Kazakhstan

2 Nov. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will travel to Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan, today to participate in the 10th summit of the heads of state of Organization of Turkic States, the Communications Directorate said.

During the summit on November 2-3, where the presidency will be transferred from Uzbekistan to Kazakhstan, leaders will discuss efforts to "further enhance cooperation within the organization and exchange views on current global and regional issues."

Erdogan will address the session and is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with the participating leaders on the sidelines.