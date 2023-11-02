Putin urges Russia to prepare for additional sanctions

2 Nov. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia must prepare for additional Western sanctions.

“We must be prepared for the fact that Western sanctions pressure will intensify,” he said at a government meeting on economic issues.

According to Putin, the West has adopted countless sanctions packages in recent years but they have “practically become entangled” in the sanctions.

“They tried to punish us, but in the end, as we see … they hit their own economy,” he said.

Putin also said Western politicians have reached “the point of absurdity in their fantasies,” with proposals on banning the export of small goods such as screwdrivers and needles to Russia.