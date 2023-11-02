Astana hosting Organization of Turkic States summit

2 Nov. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Leaders of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) are holding the summit in Kazakhstan’s capital Astana on November 2-3.

The group’s 10th heads of state summit will gather under the motto the Turkic Age, or Turk Time, seeking to forge a new era of cooperation and coordination among the world’s Turkic states.

The summit, hosted by Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, will be attended by the presidents of Türkiye, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan. Officials from observer countries such as Turkmenistan, Hungary, and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus will also attend.

The Astana Act and Astana Declaration are expected to be signed at the summit, where a series of important decisions are also expected in the economy, trade, transportation, customs, finance, education, tourism, culture and many other fields.