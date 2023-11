2 Nov. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia is ready to organize a trilateral meeting of the foreign ministers of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia in Moscow in the near future, spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said.

The spodesperson stressed that Moscow welcomes any contacts that contribute to reducing tensions between Azerbaijan and Armenia.