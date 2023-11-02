Escapees from Georgian clinic caught

2 Nov. 18:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

Three criminals who escaped yesterday from a clinic in Georgia were arrested today. The head of the Ministry of Justice of the Republic, Rati Bregadze, spoke about this.

This morning it became known that law enforcement agencies had managed to detain the first prisoner. After his escape, he went to his home, where the police found him. Later the remaining escapees were arrested.

The Minister of Justice noted that this case should become an example for all who decide to break the law.

"This incomplete 24-hour story should be a lesson to anyone considering taking illegal action against Georgia’s security and human rights-oriented law enforcement system",



Rati Bregadze said.

Earlier on Wednesday, it was reported that three prisoners had escaped from a medical facility in Tbilisi, where they had been taken for a medical examination.