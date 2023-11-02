Turkish troops may enter Gaza

2 Nov. 19:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

The New Welfare Party has submitted a request to the Turkish parliament about the possibility of sending troops into the territory of the Palestinian enclave.

The document states that the period of deployment of the Turkish Armed Forces in the Palestinian enclave should be one year.

"The boundaries, scope of the mission and the number of soldiers will be determined by the President in accordance with Article 92 of the Constitution",



Leader of the New Welfare Party of Türkiye Fatih Erbakan said.

It is clarified that the purpose of the deployment of troops is to provide humanitarian assistance to the civilian population of the enclave.

Earlier, Türkiye announced its readiness to restore the Palestinian enclave using Turkish specialists at the expense of foreign funding. They also expressed readiness to create two dozen hospitals there.