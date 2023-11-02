Turkish Minister: Zangezur corridor to be useful to all countries in region

2 Nov. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Zangezur corridor is one of the most important routes between Türkiye and Azerbaijan. Its opening will have a positive impact on the development of the region's market sector. This was stated by the head of the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure of Türkiye, Abdulkadir Uraloğlu. He noted that now it was better for countries to focus on trade issues.

"It is necessary to abandon political approaches and think about the development of trade relations",



Abdulkadir Uraloğlu said.

The Minister emphasized that the new transport route would help directly connect Türkiye with Azerbaijan, which will strengthen the connection between the countries. Currently, the Turkish authorities are actively working on the road construction project.

"We have completed the tender for Iğdır and Kars. We also start our work on the details",

Abdulkadir Uraloğlu said.

Uraloğlu noted that there were several options for the direction of the route. All of them are win-win. The official is sure that the Zangezur corridor will be beneficial to any country through whose territory it will pass.

The Minister also emphasized that Türkiye was interested in completing the construction of the road as soon as possible.