Dagestanis donate over 50 million rubles to Palestine

2 Nov. 21:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Head of the Republic of Dagestan, Sergey Melikov, revealed the amount that Dagestanis donated to the residents of Palestine.

He noted that residents of the region collected over 50 million rubles through charitable foundations.

According to the Head of the region, his adviser Magomed Gadzhimagomedov actively interacts with the Insan charitable foundation and other organizations that raise money for Palestine.

At the same time, Melikov emphasized that now it was impossible to send humanitarian aid to Palestine. He added that the Ministry of Emergency Situations had allocated aircraft for this, but active hostilities complicate the process.