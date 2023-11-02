US expands its sanctions list related to Russia

2 Nov. 22:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The United States is expanding sanctions against Russia. This was stated in a message from the US Treasury published on November 2.

The updated list includes about 200 legal entities. In particular, restrictive measures affected the Arctic LNG-2 plant, MSTU named after N.E. Bauman, the AFK Sistema company, the Aeon infrastructure corporation, as well as a number of other companies and several banks, including Russian Standard.

In addition to this, the sanctions affect 30 individuals. The list includes two Deputy Heads of the Ministry of Industry and Trade, designer Zakharov, who took part in the development of the Lancet UAV, and many others.

Besides, the US Department of the Treasury clarified that until January 31 next year, a permit would be in effect allowing Americans to pay taxes in Russia.

The Department emphasized that the target of the new restrictive measures was the Russian military-industrial complex and the structures that support it.