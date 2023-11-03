Russian UnionPay cards stop working abroad from November 3

3 Nov. 9:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

New US sanctions hit several Russian banks, including "Russian Standard".

"We are very sorry, but from November 3, UnionPay payment system cards issued by the bank will stop working abroad",

"Russian standard" announced.

The US Department of the Treasury's sanctions list also included Pochta Bank, Absolut Bank, HKF Bank, All-Russian Regional Development Bank and others.

In total, UnionPay bank cards in the Russian Federation are issued by less than ten credit and financial institutions. In European countries, these bank cards are often not processed.

Later, a similar announcement was made at RRDB Bank.