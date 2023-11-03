Representatives of PACE monitoring commission to visit Armenia

3 Nov. 9:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Next week, the co-rapporteurs of the PACE monitoring commission on republican issues will arrive in Armenia. Local media write about this.

During their trip to Yerevan, which will last from November 6 to 8, Kimmo Kiljunen and Boriana Åberg will meet with the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan. They will also hold meetings with representatives of Parliament and the heads of the Ministry of Justice and the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

In addition to this, the PACE representatives will meet with the Chairman of the Constitutional Court, the Central Election Commission and other departments.