Negotiations between presidents of Azerbaijan and Türkiye start in Astana

3 Nov. 10:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Presidents of Azerbaijan and Türkiye, Ilham Aliyev and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, began negotiations in Astana.

Let us recall that on Friday, November 3, the 10th anniversary summit of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) opened in the capital of Kazakhstan.

It is planned that as part of the event, the summit participants will sign multilateral documents in the field of emergency situations and metrology. In addition to this, a joint action plan for the implementation of the OTS transport program, as well as the Astana Act and the Declaration of the Astana Summit will be signed.

Following the summit, the chairmanship of the OTS will pass from Uzbekistan to Kazakhstan.