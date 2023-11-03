Israel severs all contacts with Gaza Strip

3 Nov. 11:10 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Israeli military-political cabinet has decided to sever all contacts with the Gaza Strip. The Prime Minister's Office informs about this.

"Israel severs all contacts with the Gaza Strip. There will be no more Palestinian workers from Gaza (in Israel), and workers who were in Israel on the day the war started will be returned to Gaza",

the PM's office said.

The Office also announced the cessation of funding.

"The Military-Political Cabinet has decided to deduct from Palestinian Authority remittances all funds earmarked for the Gaza Strip, in addition to the legal deduction of funds paid to terrorists and their families",

the text says.