IDF enters Gaza

The Hill, citing sources, reports that the Israeli army has entered Gaza City after its encirclement.

Israeli Defense Forces official Daniel Hagari said that after the IDF surrounded the city, Hamas command centers, rocket launch sites and other infrastructure were being targeted. According to him, this is done by aviation and warships.

"Our forces destroy terrorists in close combat, wherever fighting is required, even if it is difficult, the IDF and its soldiers prevail",

Daniel Hagary said.

Army Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi stressed that IDF soldiers were operating in the center of Gaza, "fighting face to face". He added that Israeli soldiers were fighting in a dense and complex urban area.

The IDF press service reported that the army had carried out air and artillery strikes on Hamas positions, during which representatives of the movement were killed and the threat to the Israeli military was eliminated.