IAEA experts approved site in Ulken for Kazakh NPP

3 Nov. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The readiness of the site for the construction of a nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan was assessed by IAEA experts, and the head of the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan revealed details.

Representatives of the international agency visited Kazakhstan last month, TASS recalls.

"They generally noted that the Ulken site is ready, that is, suitable for the construction of a nuclear power plant",

Almasadam Satkaliev said.

Who will build a nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan?

At the moment, a contractor for the construction of the station has not yet been selected. Rosatom could also be chosen.

The issue of creating a nuclear power plant as a whole has not been finally resolved. By order of the president, a referendum will be called to decide, whether the station should be built. Based on the referendum's results, the final decision will be made.