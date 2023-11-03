Palestine to receive $1 million in humanitarian aid from Kazakhstan

3 Nov. 14:10 (UTC+3 MSK)

Kazakhstan will send $1 million to help the Palestinian people.

"Today, civilians in the Gaza Strip, especially children and the elderly, are the victims of the confrontation. The main task is to ensure their safety. In this regard, I have decided to provide humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian people in the amount of $1 million",

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

It is unacceptable to solve problems that have been exacerbated for decades through violence, the Kazakh leader noted, speaking at the summit of the Organization of Turkic States.

"In this regard, we call for resolving any conflicts exclusively through peaceful negotiations and diplomatic dialogue",

Tokaev said.