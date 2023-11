3 Nov. 14:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

Dozens of people died as a result of a fire at a drug rehabilitation clinic in the Iranian city of Lengerud, Mohammad Jalai, the Deputy head of the province for political, social and security affairs said .

According to him, 32 people became victims of the fire in a medical facility, and another 16 were injured.

The official said the fire broke out at 6 am. He also added that the reasons for the fire in the clinic were being investigated.