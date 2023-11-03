Hamas militants declare readiness for compromise with Israel

3 Nov. 15:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

Militants of the Palestinian radical movement Hamas have announced their readiness for a full compromise on the exchange of prisoners with the Jewish state.

"We want these people to return home. <...> Besides, we want our prisoners to go home now. Therefore, I think that now we are ready for a complete compromise",

Ghazi Hamad said.

According to him, the radicals are ready to release military and civilian hostages.

Let us remind you that this statement was made against the background of informetion that the Israeli Defense Forces troops had entered the territory of the Palestinian enclave.