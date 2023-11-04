Yerevan not discussing withdrawal from CSTO

4 Nov. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenia is not discussing withdrawing from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Armenia's Deputy Foreign Minister Paruyr Hovhannisyan said.

"There have been no such discussions," Hovhannisyan said, noting that the Armenian side is continuing to take part in meetings on the CSTO, CIS, and Eurasian Economic Union platforms.

"We're continuing to take part in relevant meetings. The deputy ministerial or deputy prime ministerial level is quite a high level. We participate at the appropriate level," Hovhannisyan said.

EU mission in Armenia

The minister also said that Armenia will sign an agreement with the European Union on the status and privileges of the EU's monitoring mission. In particular, the parties are negotiating the status of the monitors and their privileges, such as, for example, medical and transport support.