4 Nov. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The UN General Assembly Third Committee adopted a Russian-drafted resolution on combating the glorification of Nazism and neo-Nazism.

The resolution was adopted by 112 votes for, with 50 against and 14 abstaining.

The document is titled "Combating glorification of Nazism, neo-Nazism and other practices that contribute to fueling contemporary forms of racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance".