Bishkek to host 11th Organization of Turkic States summit

4 Nov. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Kyrgyzstan will host the next summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

"The next, the 11th, summit will be held in Kyrgyzstan," Tokayev said at the 10th OTS summit in Astana on Friday.

The OTS members are Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkey, and Uzbekistan, while Hungary and Turkmenistan hold observer status.

“I put forward the initiative to award President Mirziyoyev the highest order of the Turkic World for his great contribution to the strengthening of relations,” President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov said that Kyrgyzstan is ready to host the next OTS summit.

“We're always ready to contribute to the reliable development of the Organization, constructive and productive cooperation between the Turkic countries, strengthening friendly and close neighborly relations,” Japarov said.

He noted that the Kyrgyz side highly appreciates the results of Uzbekistan’s chairmanship in the organization, which organized a number of events at a high substantive level, actively promoted the OTS agenda, and ensured the sustainable development of cooperation within the organization in various fields.