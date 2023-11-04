U.S. proposes creating Palestinian state

4 Nov. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken reiterated Washington's long-standing support for the eventual recognition of a Palestinian state.

"That the best path, maybe even the only path, as I said, is through two states for two peoples. Again, that is the only way to ensure lasting security for a Jewish and democratic Israel, the only way to ensure that the Palestinians achieve their legitimate aspirations for a state of their own," he said.

Blinken added that the U.S. is and will continue to have discussions with partners throughout the region and well beyond about what should follow once Hamas is defeated.

Earlier, US President Joe Biden has called for humanitarian pauses in the Israel-Hamas conflict that would involve a "temporary, localized" cessation of hostilities in Gaza.