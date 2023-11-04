Russia marking National Unity Day

4 Nov. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Today, on November 4, Russia is celebrating the National Unity Day.

The Unity Day was established in 2005 replacing the Day of Consent and Reconciliation, which had been celebrated on November 7 (formerly Revolution Day) since 1996. It marks the events of 1612 when people’s militias led by Kuzma Minin and Dmitry Pozharsky liberated Moscow from Polish invaders.

Yesterday, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday congratulated the nation on National Unity Day.

Today, the Russian leader laid flowers to the Monument to Minin and Pozharsky on Red Square. The ceremony was also attended by representatives of religious denominations, public and youth organizations.

By tradition, this day is marked with various cultural festivals and concerts all over the country.