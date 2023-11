4 Nov. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Israel has killed 10 senior Hamas commanders since the start of Israel's military operation in Gaza, Israel Defense Forces spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said.

According to him, the neutralized commanders participated in planning the October 7 attack on Israeli territory and carried out these plans together with their units.

According to him, numerous IDF units have begun executing “a wide array of operations” aimed at the “exposure and destruction” of Hamas’ tunnel network.