Lavrov and Abdollahian call for ceasefire in Gaza

4 Nov. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Iranian Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian discussed the latest developments in Gaza in a phone call.

Lavrov elaborated on Russia's efforts in the UN Security Council to de-escalate tensions in the region.

The Russian and Iranian diplomats exchanged opinions about the current situation in the region and expressed concern about the continuation of conflicts in the Gaza Strip.

The sides also emphasized the need for a ceasefire and immediate humanitarian aid to Palestine.