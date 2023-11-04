Israel reacts on Turkiye’s decision to recall its ambassador

4 Nov. 19:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

The Israeli leadership reacted negatively to the recall of the Turkish ambassador. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Jewish State emphasized that such gestures do not contribute to the preservation of bilateral dialogue.

The authorities of the Jewish State warned Ankara that the recall of the diplomatic representative does not contribute to the continuation of a constructive dialogue.

“The decision of the Turkish government to return the ambassador for consultations while the State of Israel is fighting a defensive war imposed on it by the terrorist organization (Hamas - editor’s note) ... is another step by the Turkish President to side with the Hamas terrorist organization,”

– Israeli Foreign Ministry recalled.

The department further recalled that as a result of the attack by Hamas radicals on Israeli territory, 1,400 civilians were killed. Currently, terrorists are using the civilian population of Gaza as human shields.

“Hamas is the true enemy of the Palestinian people and is committing war crimes and crimes against humanity,”

– the Israeli Foreign Ministry said.