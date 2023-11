4 Nov. 20:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

At the competition that ended in Montpellier, the Russian judoka showed excellent results. Now the team has three medals - gold, silver and bronze.

Russian Madina Taymazova lost to her opponent from France in the weight category up to 70 kg, winning bronze at the European Championships in France.

Thus, on the penultimate day of the championship, the Russian team won gold, silver and bronze. Daria Kurbonmamadova and Sabina Gilyazova won gold and bronze.