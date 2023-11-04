Melikov calls on Dagestanis not to succumb to provocations

4 Nov. 22:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The head of Dagestan appealed to the residents of the republic, asking them not to succumb to provocations. Melikov noted that overseas enemies are trying to shake up the situation.

The Dagestan leader called on his fellow countrymen not to succumb to provocations. He also warned them against participating in illegal actions.

“Various calls are again heard on social networks - to go to protests, create riots, break the law. I urge all my fellow countrymen - wise, hardworking, friendly Dagestanis - not to allow themselves to be manipulated,”

– Sergey Melikov said.

He further blamed the unrest in the republic on the enemies who are trying to shake up the situation in the most hospitable republic.