Former Turkish leadership candidate Kılıçdaroğlu resigns

5 Nov. 10:10 (UTC+3 MSK)

The head of Türkiye's central opposition party has changed. Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu was the chairman of the Republican People's Party for 13 years. He was replaced by a deputy representing the province of Manisa Özgür Özel. During the elections, Kılıçdaroğlu could not win the required number of votes.

"Today I say goodbye to the post of chairman with the decision made by the delegates of our congress. I would like to thank everyone who has supported our fight so far. Our new chairman is Özgür Özel. I congratulate you and wish you success",

Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu said.

In the elections that took place, Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu received only 536 votes. His main competitor Ozgur Ozel won 812 votes.

Kılıçdaroğlu ran for state leadership in May of this year. He was the main competitor of the current head of Türkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. Kılıçdaroğlu advanced to the second stage, where he lost in the presidential elections to Erdoğan.