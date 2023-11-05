Israeli army gets access to tunnels of Gaza Strip

5 Nov. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Israeli military was able to get access to tunnels in the Gaza Strip. Information about this was published on the official IDF page on social networks.

It is noted that the Israeli army was able to go deeper into the Gaza Strip for four miles from the south side of the northwest and east of the city. Thus, these areas became separated from the rest of the city.

"The IDF discovered multiple access points (to tunnels) during operations in the north of the enclave",

the IDF said.

Earlier, Rear Admiral of the Israeli Army Daniel Hagari said that the IDF had neutralized 10 influential Hamas commanders. The IDF spokesman stressed that these commanders were involved in the organization of the attack on Israel on October 7.