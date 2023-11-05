Kazakhstan calls on China to use Middle Corridor actively

5 Nov. 12:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Government of Kazakhstan proposed to make more active use of the Middle Corridor as part of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route. Information about this was announced by the Prime Minister of the Republic Alikhan Smailov during the opening ceremony of the 6th China International Import Expo in Shanghai.

"In order to further increase container traffic on the China-Europe route, we propose to make more active use of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route. It will reduce the time for transporting goods by almost half",



Alikhan Smailov said.

The Prime Minister said that port capacity in the Black Sea area along the Middle Corridor would be increased. Through the Middle Corridor, cargo will be delivered from the ports of Kazakhstan to Baku, and from there by rail to the Georgian port of Poti.

In addition to this, during his speech, the official noted that 85% of the cargo transported from China to European countries comes from the Republic of Kazakhstan. Smailov emphasized that active work was carried out on the construction of Kazakh transport and logistics terminals in the village of Xi'an and the port of Poti in Georgia.