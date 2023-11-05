Russia sends another batch of aid to Palestine

5 Nov. 13:10 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations organized another shipment of humanitarian aid for Palestinian citizens. Today, IL-76 aircraft with a cargo of aid on board departed from the air harbor in Grozny.

The planes of the Ministry of Emergency Situations will land at the airport in Egypt, where the cargo will be given to the Egyptian Red Crescent Society. Then, the members of the humanitarian association will send the cargo to the citizens of the Gaza Strip.

This time, rescuers send 60 tons of humanitarian aid, which includes: bedding, food and hygiene products.

Previously, Russian rescuers had already brought 28 tons of cargo for Palestine. Then representatives of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation brought medications, means to stop bleeding and dressings.