Terter villager injured in mine explosion

5 Nov. 14:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

In the village of Tyapyakand, Terter district, a 58-year-old man was injured as a result of a mine explosion. Information about this was spread by the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan.

According to the report, the incident occurred at about 12 o'clock in an area that had not been cleared of mines. During the incident, a resident of the village of Seydimli, Asif Huseynov, received a leg injury.

Now law enforcement agencies are conducting an investigation into the incident.

Representatives of the Ministry of Internal Affairs urge citizens not to enter areas that have not been cleared of shells.

"Once again, we urge citizens not to enter uncleared territories and to comply with the established rules",

Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan said