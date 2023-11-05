Azerbaijani athlete becomes five-time world champion in karate

5 Nov. 15:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

28-year-old Musa Musazadeh, a karate athelete from Azerbaijan, claimed the title of world champion in Ashihara karate for the fifth time. The Azerbaijani athlete won the 60 kg weight category at the championship in the Japanese city of Matsuyama.

It is also noted that Vusal Abbasov and Afsar Atakishiev took part in the competition in the category of 14-15-year-old athletes. They got second place.

Another Azerbaijani athlete Farman Rahimov got a bronze medal at the ongoing Ashihara Karate Championship.