Mahmoud Abbas ready to undertake governance of Gaza as part of political solution

6 Nov. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Palestine is ready to re-take governance of the Gaza Strip as part of a comprehensive political solution to the Middle East conflict, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said during a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Ramallah.

The Palestinian President stressed that the Gaza Strip is an inseparable part of the State of Palestine.

"We will bear full responsibility as part of a comprehensive political solution both in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and in the Gaza Strip," Abbas said.

He noted that the Palestine Liberation Organization is the only legal representative of the Palestinian people and is responsible for decisions on all matters related to its interests.