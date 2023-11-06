Ali Khamenei meets with Hamas politburo chief

6 Nov. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei met with Hamas politburo chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran on November 5.

According to the Iranian news agency, Khamenei and Haniyeh discussed the situation in Gaza and West Bank. The Iranian leader reportedly stressed the need for resolute actions by Islamic states and international organizations, as well as for all-round practical support for the Gaza population.

Israel has repeatedly accused Iran of being behind Hamas’ attack. The Iranian side, however, is rejecting these allegations.