Blinken gets cold reception in Türkiye

6 Nov. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in the Turkish capital Ankara early Monday to meet Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

Blinken was welcomed by only U.S. Ambassador to Türkiye Jeffry Flake, and Turkish Foreign Ministry Director General for the Americas Yaprak Balkan.

According to Turkish media, this is the first time a high-ranking foreign guest get such a cold reception in Türkiye.

Fidan and Blinken are expected to discuss the latest situation in Gaza and regional and bilateral issues.