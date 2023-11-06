Turkey ready to receive up to 1,000 patients from Gaza

6 Nov. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkey can receive some 1,000 patients from the Gaza Strip who need emergency treatment, first of all cancer patients, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said.

"We are making effort to evacuate to Egypt via the Rafah border crossing around 1,000 patients and wounded people who need emergency treatment, especially cancer patients of the Turkish-Palestinian Friendship Hospital in Gaza, which had to stop its operation. After that, it is planned to take the cancer patients and those is grave condition to our country by ambulance planes and hospital ships," he said.

According to Koca, two Turkish ships are about to leave for Egypt to offer treatment to those wounded in Gaza. The ships have already obtained permits to call at Egyptian ports.