More than 200 people detained after Makhachkala airport riots

6 Nov. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

As many as 201 people have been detained for taking part in riots at the Makhachkala airport, chief of the Russian interior ministry’s directorate for the North Caucasian federal district Sergey Bachurin said.

"The police continue effort to identify those involved in the illegal activities at the Makhachkala airport. A total of 201 people were detained for public order violation. Administrative protocols were filed against 155 of them," Sergey Bachurin said.

According to him, 204 motor vehicles used by the rioters have been identified.

Bachurin added that 38 people were arrested for the term of ten days. "All those involved in mass riots will be identified and brought to responsibility under Russian laws," he said.