Gaza city encircled by Israeli troops

6 Nov. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Israeli military has completely encircled the city of Gaza, taking positions on the coastline but the humanitarian corridor will stay open for the exit of civilians, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Spokesman Daniel Hagari said.

"Today, IDF forces encircled the city of Gaza, they have reached the coastal zone from the south of Gaza and encircled the city," he said.

According to him, the humanitarian corridor is operating so that people could move from the northern part southwards: this is one-way movement - from the north to the south.