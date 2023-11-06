Borrell: international diplomacy fails in Middle East

6 Nov. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The ongoing escalation of the conflict in the Middle East is a result of a "collective failure" to solve the decades-long problem in the region, which causes suffering to both Palestinians and Israelis, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said, speaking at the EU Ambassadors conference on Monday.

"The unfolding tragedy in the Middle East is the outcome of collective political and moral failure, and the Israeli and Palestinian people are paying a high price for it. And this price will continue increasing," Borreell said.

The EU’s top envoy criticized previous EU and Western attempts to resolve the long-standing tensions between Israeli and Palestinian people, saying governments have failed to produce a credible roadmap to materialize the two-state solution introduced by the Oslo Accords of the 1990s, which debuted mutual recognition between Israeli and Palestinian officials.

The EU supports the two-state solution to the problem, which provides for the creation of a sovereign Palestinian state, but the bloc does not have a road map for such a settlement, Borrell added.