Blinken calls negotiations in Türkiye productive

6 Nov. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in Ankara.

The dialogue between diplomats initially took place in a tete-a-tete format, after which Blinken and Fidan held a meeting with the participation of delegations.

"We had long and productive negotiations. We discussed the crisis in Gaza and what can be done to prevent the conflict from escalating. You see how aid is coming into Gaza. We discussed what can be done to achieve lasting peace in the Middle East",

Blinken said

The negotiations lasted for 2.5 hours. According to the State Department spokesman, Washington is making efforts to ensure "a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza as the number of victims among women and children grows".

The US Secretary of State arrived in the Turkish capital last night. His meeting was not held according to the protocol. None of the senior Turkish officials was present at the airport.