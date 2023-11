6 Nov. 17:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

There is a critical shoratge of water in Istanbul's reservoirs. Its amount dropped to 17.3%.

Every day the city consumes more than 3 million cubic meters of water, while the reservoirs are becoming shallow. Only 2.6% of the water remains in the Sazlıdere reservoir. The authorities ask residents and guests of the city to use this important resource sparingly.

Today, the water remains in Istanbul for 30-40 days. Heavy rainfall could improve the situation.